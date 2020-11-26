Watford trio forced to miss home fixture against Preston
Three Watford players will miss the home game against Preston as they self isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.
The unnamed trio were forced to sit out Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Bristol City and the Hornets confirmed in a statement that “three professionals from its first-team squad are currently serving a 10-day period of isolation due to positive tests for COVID-19”.
Tom Cleverley’s fitness will be assessed ahead of the weekend but fellow midfielder Will Hughes is out.
Captain Troy Deeney is still awaiting his first start of the season after another substitute appearance in midweek.
Preston’s problems are mounting ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road.
Alan Browne received his fifth yellow card of the season in the defeat to Blackburn while Joe Rafferty is also suspended on Saturday following his red card in that Lancashire derby.
Lilywhites boss Alex Neil was without Louis Moult, Billy Bodin, Josh Earl, Ben Pearson, Ben Davies, Paul Gallagher, Josh Harrop and Andrew Hughes all through injury against Rovers.
Earl has an outside chance of being available against Watford but Neil said in his pre-match press conference that his team selection will have to be “a creative one”.