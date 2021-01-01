Watford sign Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on long-term deal

Watford boss Xisco Munoz has snapped up Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel
Watford boss Xisco Munoz has snapped up Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:13am, Fri 01 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Watford have completed the signing of Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel on a five-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old has moved to Vicarage Road on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Zinckernagel scored 19 goals in his side’s domestic title win last year and has also featured for the club in the Europa League.

Zinckernagel will be available for selection for the club’s FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United next weekend.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Watford

PA