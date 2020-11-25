As the footballing world reacts to the news of Maradona’s death, we take a look at how Twitter has responded.

But first, here is the moment every English person will remember him for, and no we are not talking about THAT handball…

Here is some of the reaction from people on social media:

England footballer Gary Lineker, who played against Maradona in the famous ‘Hand of God’ game, said: "Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

"After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego."

Brazilian legend Pele then paid tribute to Maradona by saying: "What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend.

"There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky."

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane also posted a photo with Maradona and said: "Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: "I’ll never forget watching Diego Maradona as an 8 yr old at the World Cup in Mexico. Never seen anything like it on that stage since. Sad news #Maradona."

PSG and France striker Kylian Mbappe added: "RIP Legend. You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world."