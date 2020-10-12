Walsall striker Josh Gordon doubtful for Leyton Orient clash
Walsall could be without forward Josh Gordon for Tuesday’s rearranged Sky Bet League Two fixture with Leyton Orient.
The clash in the west Midlands was due to take place on September 26, but an outbreak of coronavirus cases at Orient last month saw the game postponed.
Gordon grabbed the only goal between the sides when they last met on New Year’s Day, but a knee problem forced him off in the first half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Colchester.
Even if the striker’s injury is not as bad as first feared, he is unlikely to be fit to start and boss Darrell Clarke may turn to Caolan Lavery again, who impressed after he was introduced off the bench last weekend.
Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe will serve a one-match ban after he was sent off early on during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Barrow.
In addition to Happe, manager Ross Embleton is also not able to select young forward Ruel Sotiriou, who is away on international duty with Cyprus’ Under-21s.
Joe Widdowson came on to fill the void left at centre-back by Happe’s red card and could be handed another start at Walsall unless Orient decide to give a full debut to West Ham loanee Tunji Akinola.
Forward Lee Angol suffered a hamstring injury during the 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy last week and is not expected to feature again this month, while Jamie Turley and Jordan Thomas are building up fitness.