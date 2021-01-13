Walsall sign Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright on loan

Tyreik Wright has joined Walsall on loan
By NewsChain Sport
17:20pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
Walsall have signed winger Tyreik Wright on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has been a regular for Villa’s Under-23 side this season and is capped by the Republic of Ireland at under-19 level.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here,” Wright said.

“I just want to thank the gaffer and Walsall for giving me the opportunity to come here on loan. I have been waiting a long time for this opportunity and I just can’t wait to get started.

“It means a lot to me (to be allowed out on loan) to be fair. I want to go out there and showcase my ability and show everyone what I have got.”

