Walsall rely on Elijah Adebayo with Josh Gordon a doubt
Walsall will look to in-form Elijah Adebayo again with fellow forward Josh Gordon doubtful for the home game against Exeter.
Gordon was forced off with a knee injury during the draw with Colchester and missed the 2-1 home midweek victory over Leyton Orient.
Caolan Lavery is set to deputise once more if Gordon misses out and link up with Adebayo, who has scored in the last three league home games.
Saddlers boss Darrell Clarke is likely to name an unchanged side after an unbeaten start to the Sky Bet League Two season.
Exeter have also had a settled line-up so far this campaign.
Grecians boss Matt Taylor named an unchanged side for the third consecutive league game at Southend last weekend but might have to tinker this time.
Taylor says there are a “few questions marks” over some of his squad who are waiting on Covid-19 test results after family members fell ill at the start of the week.
A couple of players are also suffering from niggles as Exeter start a testing run of six games in 18 days.