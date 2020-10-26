Walsall pair James Clarke and Rory Holden unlikely to feature against Cambridge
15:33pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
Walsall look set to be without captain James Clarke and Rory Holden when they host Cambridge.
Defender Clarke had to come off injured during the first half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Barrow.
Midfielder Holden missed the match through injury and is not expected back yet.
Danny Guthrie is likely to return in centre midfield
Cambridge are monitoring the fitness of veteran midfielder Wes Hoolahan.
The former Norwich playmaker sat out Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bolton due to a knock.
Forward Harvey Knibbs was also missing with a minor niggle and will be assessed.
Joe Ironside could be recalled in attack after starting on the bench at the weekend.