Walsall midfielder Danny Guthrie returns from suspension for Colchester clash

Danny Guthrie was suspended for Walsall's 1-1 draw at Forest Green (Nick Potts/PA).
Danny Guthrie was suspended for Walsall's 1-1 draw at Forest Green (Nick Potts/PA). - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:23pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Walsall have Danny Guthrie available for the Sky Bet League Two home clash with Colchester on Saturday.

The 33-year-old former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder missed the Saddlers’ 1-1 draw at Forest Green last weekend as he served a suspension.

That was following his late red card in the previous league match – a 2-2 draw at Harrogate.

Darrell Clarke’s men are unbeaten after three games of their league campaign, having also defeated Grimsby 1-0 at the Banks’s Stadium.

Colchester, who have a four-game unbeaten record, have been assessing Callum Harriott ahead of Saturday’s contest.

The winger, after setting up the opener and scoring a penalty, was forced off in the 3-3 draw with Oldham last weekend having picked up a back injury.

Skipper Harry Pell could return after missing the last three league games with a groin problem.

Diaz Wright and Tom Lapslie (both knee) have also been sidelined.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Walsall

Preview

PA