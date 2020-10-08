Walsall midfielder Danny Guthrie returns from suspension for Colchester clash
Walsall have Danny Guthrie available for the Sky Bet League Two home clash with Colchester on Saturday.
The 33-year-old former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder missed the Saddlers’ 1-1 draw at Forest Green last weekend as he served a suspension.
That was following his late red card in the previous league match – a 2-2 draw at Harrogate.
Darrell Clarke’s men are unbeaten after three games of their league campaign, having also defeated Grimsby 1-0 at the Banks’s Stadium.
Colchester, who have a four-game unbeaten record, have been assessing Callum Harriott ahead of Saturday’s contest.
The winger, after setting up the opener and scoring a penalty, was forced off in the 3-3 draw with Oldham last weekend having picked up a back injury.
Skipper Harry Pell could return after missing the last three league games with a groin problem.
Diaz Wright and Tom Lapslie (both knee) have also been sidelined.