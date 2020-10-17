Walsall extend unbeaten league run to 11 games after drab draw against Exeter
Walsall extended the country’s longest current unbeaten run to 11 games but were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Exeter.
The Saddlers created the game’s best chance 10 minutes in as an unmarked Emmanuel Osadebe, on his first Walsall league start, steered Wes McDonald’s cross wide from 10 yards.
An Alex Fisher glancing header that deflected over was the closest Exeter came before the break and Matt Jay fired straight at Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts for the visitors early in the second half.
Walsall skipper James Clarke volleyed tamely at Grecians keeper Lewis Ward from Dan Scarr’s flick-on before Jay drilled into the side netting for Exeter as the game began to open up.
Ward made the game’s only real save of note in the 76th minute, a fine fingertip save to thwart Elijah Adebayo’s header.
Exeter were handed an unexpected chance to win it with five minutes left as Roberts slipped when needlessly rushing out of his box but substitute Ben Seymour’s lob could not find the empty net.