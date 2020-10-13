Walsall continue unbeaten start with comeback win over Leyton Orient
Walsall came from behind to extend their unbeaten League Two start with a 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient.
Danny Johnson’s seventh goal in eight games put Orient ahead but Rory Holden and Elijah Adebayo replied for Walsall, either side of a Lawrence Vigouroux penalty save that kept the O’s in it.
Orient took the lead in the 15th minute as Liam Kinsella’s under-hit back-pass sold Walsall keeper Liam Roberts short and the lurking Johnson slotted into an empty net.
But Walsall levelled 10 minutes later, Holden exchanging passes with Caolan Lavery, whose reverse ball sent the ex-Bristol City man clear to steer coolly past Vigouroux.
Vigouroux then saved Lavery’s penalty after Joe Widdowson clipped Holden and the keeper also brilliantly tipped over a Dan Scarr header.
Johnson fired into the side netting for the visitors after the interval but Walsall won it in the 61st minute as Adebayo curled home from 10 yards.
Roberts produced a fine one-on-one save to deny Conor Wilkinson an equaliser while Holden hit a post from 15 yards as Walsall almost added a third.