Villa forward Keinan Davis set to be fit for Leeds clash
Keinan Davis is expected to be available for Aston Villa’s home clash with Leeds on Friday.
The forward was absent from the matchday squad for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Leicester following a calf problem.
Kortney Hause, Tom Heaton and Wesley remain out of action. Goalkeeper Heaton (knee) is set to return to training with the group next week.
Pascal Struijk will move into midfield to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips as Leeds look to bounce back from Monday’s defeat to Wolves.
Phillips has been ruled out for a number of weeks with a shoulder injury, while Liam Cooper, whom Struijk replaced after he was injured in the warm-up against Wolves, is a doubt with a groin injury.
Diego Llorente (also groin) is definitely ruled out, and joins long-term absentees Adam Forshaw (hip) and Gaetano Berardi (knee) on the sidelines.
Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engels, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins, Traore, Davis.
Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas, Klich, Alioski, Costa, Bamford, Rodrigo, Poveda, Roberts, Raphinha, Caprile, Struijk, Shackleton, Davis.