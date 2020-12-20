Victor Lindelof battling through pain barrier to help Manchester United

Victor Lindelof has revealed he is playing through the pain barrier in a bid to help Manchester United launch a title challenge.

Lindelof has started the last nine Premier League matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men despite suffering from a persistent back injury.

And the Swedish centre-back, who is expected to line up against Leeds on Sunday, says he will do whatever it takes to bolster the options of his under-pressure boss.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium (PA Wire)

Speaking in Sunday’s edition of the United Review, Lindelof said: “I want to help this team win trophies – that’s why I play football.

“If the team needs me, I’m going to do my best to be there and try to perform at the highest level. Even if I have some pain, I still want to go out there and do my best.

“I’ve been having a lot of pain and I still have problems with it. I’m in every day trying to sort it out but the schedule is very, very tight so I’m just trying to keep it under control.

Manchester United v Watford – Premier League – Old Trafford (PA Archive)

“It’s been difficult, particularly after games, but I’m trying to be as smart as possible with it when I’m playing, when I’m doing my recovery and having treatment.”

Lindelof admitted he struggled at the start of the season due to the unusually brief pre-season but believes both himself and United are beginning to show a turn-around in fortunes.

Ahead of the visit of Leeds, United have put together a six-match unbeaten Premier League run despite their Champions League group stage exit.

He added: “It was strange at the beginning of the season because we only had 10 days off and the body and the mind were a bit tired, but after that, me, and also the team, have been performing much better – I’m pleased with that.”