Veljko Paunovic could rotate Reading squad for visit of Rotherham
Reading have no new injury concerns for the visit of Rotherham.
The Royals maintained their record-breaking start to a season with a 1-0 win over Wycombe on Tuesday and picked up no fresh selection concerns, although boss Veljko Paunovic could rotate.
Sam Baldock is still missing with a calf complaint, while Felipe Araruna still has a way to go with recovery from a knee problem.
Andy Yiadom (knee) and John Swift (hamstring) will be out until 2021.
Rotherham will be without Clark Robertson, who has been ruled out for three months with a broken metatarsal.
He joins Chiedozie Ogbene (knee) on the sidelines, while goalkeeper Jamal Blackman is expected to shake off an ankle injury.
Defender Joe Mattock is in contention after returning to training on Monday following a period of self-isolation.
Manager Paul Warne will also be in attendance having missed the last two games due to also being in self-isolation.