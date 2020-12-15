Valerien Ismael highlights two key moments as Barnsley beat Preston

Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael reflected on two key moments after his side came back from going behind early on to beat Preston 2-1.

Sean Maguire’s second-minute goal gave Preston the lead at half-time before Alex Mowatt levelled early in the second half and substitute Victor Adeboyejo scored the winner in the 80th minute.

Ismael said: “It was a really bad start but it was two game-changers tonight for us.

“Just before half-time, Jack Walton made a big save to stay in the game and the second game-changer was the substitution with Victor and Luke (Thomas), who made a very good game.

“The second half was a big game with very good mentality. The transition game was more effective and the finishing was clinical this time.

“I’m very surprised from all the energy we can see in this team and I give the guys my big respect to win the game. Now we have to stay focused on the next game.

“I think it’s a very important game (at Swansea) on Saturday for us. It will be a tough game against one of the best teams in the league. We need a big mentality and we have to try and find our motivation.”

Preston manager Alex Neil said: “I don’t think there was anything in the game. I think our biggest frustration is the fact that we take a 1-0 lead early in the game and we then have arguably the best chance of the match.

“Even taking their goals into account, our second opportunity right before half-time is the best chance of the match.

“We made a couple of bad decisions and we don’t capitalise on it.

“I think their goal, to be fair to them, was a very good goal. The second goal is my biggest frustration of the night. It was a free-kick and we don’t stand over the ball or kick the ball away.

“To be fair to the lad, it was a good finish, but it was absolutely criminal from us.

“We’ve lost a match and probably over the piece, we deserved a draw. The game’s decided on a mistake which shouldn’t happen at this level.”