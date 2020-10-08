Vaclav Hladky aims for another clean sheet as fully-fit Salford take on Tranmere
Salford goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky will aim to continue his fine form when Tranmere visit in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.
The summer signing, who represented the Czech Republic at various age groups during the start of his career, has kept three consecutive clean sheets and will look to produce another shut out this weekend.
Boss Graham Alexander saw Darron Gibson and Richie Towell return for the 1-0 win at Stevenage last time out and both will be eager to feature again.
Illness had ruled the pair out of the stalemate with Forest Green last month, but with the duo fit, the Ammies have no fresh fitness concerns.
Tranmere should be boosted by the return of Kaiyne Woolery and the highly-rated Corey Blackett-Taylor.
A hamstring injury has recently ruled the latter out of action while forward Woolery suffered a nasty whack in the EFL Trophy victory over Liverpool’s Under-21s on September 29.
Both could be part of Mike Jackson’s squad for the clash at the Peninsula Stadium though, but Liam Feeney remains on the sidelines.
Experienced midfielder Feeney and attacker Morgan Ferrier have picked up hamstring problems during the early stages of the campaign and remain unavailable for Rovers.