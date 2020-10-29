Uche Ikpeazu pushing for Wycombe start against Sheffield Wednesday

Gareth Ainsworth could select Uche Ikpeazu
Gareth Ainsworth could select Uche Ikpeazu
By NewsChain Sport
19:25pm, Thu 29 Oct 2020
Wycombe forward Uche Ikpeazu is pushing hard for a start in the Sky Bet Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Ikpeazu made his home debut as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Watford after emerging from a spell in treatment room.

Dominic Gape, Jason McCarthy and Ryan Tafazolli have returned to training after spells out injured and could feature.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “I thought we were worthy of a point and against Watford, we could have got all three.”

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a crisis in defence following a 3-0 defeat at Rotherham.

Aden Flint limped off in the first half and the club’s problems were compounded when Tom Lees was shown a straight red card.

Lees now serves a one-match suspension, while his fellow centre-back Joost Van Aken is suspended for another two games.

Flint, Massimo Luongo and Liam Shaw are all set to miss out against Wycombe.

