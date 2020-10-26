Uche Ikpeazu could make full Wycombe debut against Watford
15:57pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
Uche Ikpeazu could make his full Wycombe debut at home to Watford.
The summer signing from Hearts returned from injury on the bench as Wanderers fell to a late defeat at Norwich on Saturday.
Dominic Gape, Ryan Tafazolli and Jason McCarthy will be assessed after missing out at the weekend.
Matt Bloomfield could return to the starting line-up.
Andre Gray and Will Hughes will be available for Watford.
Striker Gray has yet to feature this season due to a hamstring problem and midfielder Hughes is fit after a minor operation.
Skipper Troy Deeney is not yet ready to return after a knee injury.
Forward Stipe Perica could face a spell on the sidelines after suffering an arm injury against Bournemouth at the weekend.