Tyrese Fornah set for Plymouth league debut as regulars return against Burton
Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe will turn once again to his rested stars for Saturday’s League One clash with Burton.
Of the 11 men who started last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Hull, only Scott Wootton and Ryan Hardie were retained for the 2-0 EFL Trophy reverse at Cheltenham on Tuesday evening.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah made the first appearance of his loan spell for a largely inexperienced team, which also included 16-year-old defender Brandon Pursall, in that game and will hope for a league debut.
Lowe is hoping to have midfielder Lewis Macleod available following his return to training after a knee injury, while striker Luke Jephcott is in contention after a four-week lay-off with a thigh strain and keeper Luke McCormick continues to work his way back from a shoulder problem.
Burton manager Jake Buxton has had mixed news on the selection front in the run-up to the game.
Steven Lawless is available after missing the EFL Trophy defeat by Cambridge because he had been told to self-isolate, but fellow midfielder Ben Fox will sit out at the weekend for the same reason.
Defenders Michael Bostwick and Neal Eardley and striker Luke Varney are all back in training and hoping to be available.
However, frontman Lucas Akins and defender John-Joe O’Toole are likely to miss out with an ankle injury and a dead leg respectively.