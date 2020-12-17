Tyler Smith could return to Swindon’s starting line-up when Charlton visit

Swindon forward Tyler Smith, right, came off the bench in the midweek defeat at Doncaster
By NewsChain Sport
17:45pm, Thu 17 Dec 2020
Swindon boss John Sheridan could draft striker Tyler Smith back into the starting XI for the visit of Charlton as he looks to avoid a fifth straight League One defeat.

Town were beaten 2-1 at Doncaster on Tuesday night, where midfielder Diallang Jaiyesimi had been pushed further forwards before Sheffield United loanee Smith made a late cameo.

Midfielder Anthony Grant was rested and could be back in contention to start.

Striker Brett Pitman is also available again after a hamstring problem should Sheridan look to freshen up the attack.

Charlton have no fresh injury concerns, with their midweek home fixture against Bristol Rovers having been postponed following confirmed Covid-19 cases in the opposition’s first-team squad and staff.

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie continues to recover from a thigh problem which has sidelined him since the start of December.

Albie Morgan is set to return to training on Monday following a period of self-isolation after a family member tested positive for coronavirus.

Forward Alfie Doughty (hamstring), Ryan Inniss (quad) and defender Akin Famewo (ankle) all continue their rehabilitation.

