Two more Crewe players self-isolating after contracting coronavirus
A further two Crewe players have tested positive for coronavirus after the latest round of testing.
Manager David Artell said the pair were showing no symptoms but will now self-isolate for 10 days, joining Ryan Wintle and Omar Beckles who confirmed positive tests last week.
Crewe’s match against Oxford on Saturday was postponed following the positive tests.
Artell told the club’s website: “It has been a crazy, unexpected few days for us all.
“It has been tough. The players and staff were tested all over the weekend and we have had a couple of positive tests.
“They will self-isolate for 10 days and, although they can’t do much, we will set them a programme to keep them as fit as we can. They are all in disbelief because they have no symptoms but this is the nature of the virus.
“It is amongst us but the majority of the tests are negative, so there is a bit of comfort in the fact that our procedures and practices are in place and seem to be working.”