Two-goal Mohamed Elyounoussi left with mixed emotions after Celtic held by Lille

Mohamed Elyounoussi was left with a bitter-sweet experience despite scoring a double in Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Lille on Thursday night.

The Hoops attacker scored twice in a four-minute spell before the break in their Europa League encounter in France, the first with a wonderful curling finish, the second when he converted a Jeremie Frimpong pass.

Hoops keeper Scott Bain saved a Jonathan David penalty five minutes before the interval and it looked like it was going to Celtic’s night.

However, defender Zeki Celik pulled a goal back for Lille in 67th minutes and Jonathan Ikone levelled in the 75th minute to leave Neil Lennon’s side with one point from six and with back-to-back matches against Sparta Prague to come next month.

Elyounoussi said: “If you had asked me before the game I would be happy with one point, Lille is a good side.

“But when you are leading 2-0 you are disappointed that you didn’t get the win and that would have been really good for us.

“So mixed emotions right now.

“And I don’t think too much about the ones I scored, I was disappointed with the ones in the second half when I should have passed it earlier or just go for it as I did in the first half.

“Obviously I am happy with my two goals but I’m still a little bit disappointed, I could have scored a hat-trick.

“We played against a really good side so one point is okay.”