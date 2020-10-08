Tunji Akinola keen to kick on during Leyton Orient loan spell

Tunji Akinola has joined Leyton Orient (John Walton/PA)
Tunji Akinola has joined Leyton Orient (John Walton/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
By Dylan Terry
9:15am, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Tunji Akinola believes a loan switch to Leyton Orient is “the perfect opportunity to kick on to the next level”.

The 21-year-old defender has joined the O’s on a season-long loan from West Ham, where he has been since he was nine.

Akinola has made over 50 appearances for the Hammers’ Under-23 side, and he told the club’s website: “I like to make tackles and blocks, and get clean sheets – it’s what I pride myself on.

“I feel like this is the perfect opportunity for me to kick on to the next level.

“I’ve played Under-23 football for a while, but this is the challenge I need, challenging every Tuesday and Saturday for three points.”

