Trio in line for Charlton debuts
Charlton could hand debuts to new signings Ryan Inniss, Omar Bogle and Chris Gunter in the League One match against Wigan.
Right-back Gunter, who left Reading at the end of the season, featured for Wales in the 3-0 friendly defeat by England at Wembley.
Centre-half Inniss completed a permanent switch to The Valley from Crystal Palace, while former Cardiff frontman Bogle could face one of his former clubs after signing a one-year deal.
Left-back Ian Maatsen, a Dutch youth international, has also arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea, but defenders Deji Oshilaja (foot) and Jason Pearce (knee) are sidelined.
Wigan defenders Nathan Cameron and Adam Long are currently self-isolating after returning positive Covid-19 test results ahead of last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Crewe.
Forward Joe Garner could return after missing the trip to Gresty Road following a concussion.
New signing Will Keane is on stand-by to deputise again having come straight into the side against Crewe after signing a short-term deal.
Midfielders Dan Gardner and Oliver Crankshaw are both options for manager John Sheridan after coming off the bench last weekend.