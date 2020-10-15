Trio in line for Charlton debuts

Wales defender Chris Gunter was released by Reading
14:38pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
Charlton could hand debuts to new signings Ryan Inniss, Omar Bogle and Chris Gunter in the League One match against Wigan.

Right-back Gunter, who left Reading at the end of the season, featured for Wales in the 3-0 friendly defeat by England at Wembley.

Centre-half Inniss completed a permanent switch to The Valley from Crystal Palace, while former Cardiff frontman Bogle could face one of his former clubs after signing a one-year deal.

Left-back Ian Maatsen, a Dutch youth international, has also arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea, but defenders Deji Oshilaja (foot) and Jason Pearce (knee) are sidelined.

Wigan defenders Nathan Cameron and Adam Long are currently self-isolating after returning positive Covid-19 test results ahead of last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Crewe.

Forward Joe Garner could return after missing the trip to Gresty Road following a concussion.

New signing Will Keane is on stand-by to deputise again having come straight into the side against Crewe after signing a short-term deal.

Midfielders Dan Gardner and Oliver Crankshaw are both options for manager John Sheridan after coming off the bench last weekend.

