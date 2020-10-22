Tranmere set to be boosted by returning players but trio still absent
17:40pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Tranmere boss Mike Jackson hopes to welcome back more players who were absent due to Covid-19 for the visit of Southend.
However, Rovers are without Manny Monthe, Stefan Payne and Morgan Ferrier.
Monthe will miss out at the weekend as he needs an injection in his knee but he should be fit next week.
Payne is out for three months after a groin operation while Ferrier is still coming back from a hamstring injury.
Southend defender Nathan Ralph looks likely to miss out.
Ralph was stretchered off with a knee injury during Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat at Salford.
It is another blow for the Shrimpers who recently lost Lewis Gard for the season.
John White, Alan McCormack and Simeon Akinola are still pushing to make their comebacks from injury.