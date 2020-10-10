Tranmere leave it late to stun Salford
Tranmere produced a stunning late fightback to earn a 2-2 draw at Salford
Kieran Morris and Paul Lewis scored in the final five minutes as Rovers came from 2-0 down to earn a point after former Manchester United striker James Wilson had helped the hosts establish a healthy first-half advantage.
The 24-year-old Wilson marked his first home start with a venomous left-footed effort into the top corner, having already produced the pass for Richie Towell’s deflected strike that gave Salford a second-minute lead with their first attack of the game.
From 2-0 down, Rovers improved after the break but left it very late.
Emmanuel Monthe’s overhead kick sailed too high before a Mark Ellis close-range header went straight at Vaclav Hladky.
Morris struck to set up a frantic finish with a terrific drive before the real drama arrived in added time.
With Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville watching on and Salford hanging on, Lewis fired home low with his right foot from 20 yards to give jubilant Rovers an unlikely point.