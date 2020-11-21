The Premier League returns this weekend after what some would call a needlessly packed international break.

And what better way to kick domestic football back into gear in England than a tussle between Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham and Manchester City face off on Saturday teatime with six points separating the two, but perhaps not in the order many would have envisaged at the start of the season.

Spurs are just one point off Leicester at the top of the table and have not lost in the Premier League since the opening day.

Meanwhile, City are a little off the pace in tenth, but are just six points off Leicester with a game in hand over almost all the teams above them.

It promises to be an intriguing battle between both players and managers, one you will not want to miss.

Here is everything you need to know about Tottenham v Manchester City this weekend

Team News

Tottenham will be without full-back Matt Doherty after he tested positive for coronavirus while away on international duty with Republic of Ireland.

Erik Lamela is also unavailable for Mourinho’s side, but Steven Bergwijn will be eligible to play despite The Netherlands sending him back home for being unfit.

Manchester City will miss Fernandinho as he is out with a stomach problem, but Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are both back in training and could feature.