Tottenham handed last-32 meeting with Wolfsberger in Europa League

Europa League File Photo
Europa League File Photo (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:37pm, Mon 14 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Tottenham have been drawn against Wolfsberger in the last 32 of the EuropaLeague.

Jose Mourinho’s side will head to Austria in February having won Group J.

Manchester United will head to Real Sociedad for the first leg of their last 32tie having been paired together after United were knocked out of the Champions League last week.

Arsenal will play Benfica with Mikel Arteta’s side having topped Group B.

Rangers will play Royal Antwerp, with Steven Gerrard’s side having won Group D ahead of Benfica.

Leicester have been drawn against Slavia Prague in the last 32 and will travelto the Czech Republic for the first leg.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Europa League

PA