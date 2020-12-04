Tosin Adarabioyo backed to develop into top-class Premier League defender

Fulham manager Scott Parker believes Tosin Adarabioyo has the potential to become a “top Premier League centre-half” ahead of their clash with his former club Manchester City on Saturday.

The 23-year-old defender joined the Cottagers for an undisclosed fee from Manchester City on a three-year deal in October and has impressed since his arrival in an entirely new back four.

Parker admitted he had followed the player’s progress for a number of years and insisted there is more to come from the youngster after some impressive performances already this season.

“I think Tosin’s a player, I think value for money it was a great deal for us because I first saw Tosin play for Manchester City Under-23s against Tottenham Under-23s when I was there for my year with the under-18s and he shone out there,” Parker said.

“Last year at Blackburn I kept a close eye on him and he had a very good season under Tony Mowbray and what they did; he’s young, really lovely on the ball.

“(His) development’s still got loads and loads… there’s development in him to become a better player than what we’re seeing but there’s no doubt that he’s come in and for someone so young and in a new environment, he’s really hit the ground running.

“It’s the first time he’s played in the Premier League on a consistent basis so yeah I’m really pleased with him.

“I still think there’s more to come, there are so many other areas that he can keep improving in, and he will which is brilliant to know because you can see him fit into the team and he’s done very well.”

Adarabioyo was born in Chorlton and came through the Manchester City academy but was limited to just eight first-team appearances and also spent seasons away from the Etihad at West Brom and Blackburn, but Parker said he has learned a lot from former manager Pep Guardiola.

“I think you can definitely see (it) the way he is, he’s a ball-playing centre-half, plays through the lines, nice with the ball and confident with the ball so there’s definitely that element that you can tell he’s been schooled in a certain way and it’s probably the other side that we need to keep working on.

“The defending, the bread and butter of his game – and Tosin does that as well. He’s done extremely well, he’s got loads and loads of facets to his game, he can keep growing and become a top Premier League centre-half.”