Torquay produce stunning second-half display to beat Aldershot

Torquay manager Gary Johnson
Torquay manager Gary Johnson - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
22:13pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Torquay struck three second-half goals as they registered a fourth successive National League win by beating Aldershot 4-1.

The home side took the lead in the eighth minute when birthday boy Craig Tanner produced a close-range finish for his third goal of the season.

Josh Rees missed a great chance to make it 2-0 before Chike Kandi was denied by a fantastic save from Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.

Torquay then levelled two minutes before the break when Aldershot goalkeeper Mitchell Walker fumbled Ben Wynter’s cross into the net.

Daniel Wright nodded Torquay in front two minutes into the second half before Ben Whitfield made it 3-1 four minutes later after good work from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

Wright added his second at the end, netting at the second attempt after his initial effort hit the post.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Aldershot

PA