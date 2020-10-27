Torquay produce stunning second-half display to beat Aldershot
Torquay struck three second-half goals as they registered a fourth successive National League win by beating Aldershot 4-1.
The home side took the lead in the eighth minute when birthday boy Craig Tanner produced a close-range finish for his third goal of the season.
Josh Rees missed a great chance to make it 2-0 before Chike Kandi was denied by a fantastic save from Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.
Torquay then levelled two minutes before the break when Aldershot goalkeeper Mitchell Walker fumbled Ben Wynter’s cross into the net.
Daniel Wright nodded Torquay in front two minutes into the second half before Ben Whitfield made it 3-1 four minutes later after good work from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.
Wright added his second at the end, netting at the second attempt after his initial effort hit the post.