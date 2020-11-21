Torquay march on as late winner sinks Halifax

Torquay manager Gary Johnson
Torquay manager Gary Johnson (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:15pm, Sat 21 Nov 2020
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans struck a late winner to earn National League leaders Torquay a 2-1 victory at Halifax

Torquay opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Asa Hall converted a pass from Ben Whitfield for his third goal in as many games.

Sam Sherring and Lemonheigh-Evans had further opportunities for the visitors but it was Halifax who levelled eight minutes into the second half.

Jamie Allen, who netted a last-gasp equaliser against Notts County on Tuesday night, was on target again having been played through on goal.

Torquay squandered a glorious chance to reclaim the lead with 20 minutes left as Danny Wright blazed a penalty – after Tom Bradbury had fouled Aaron Nemane – over the bar.

But Lemonheigh-Evans fired in the winner with seven minutes left to extend Torquay’s unbeaten league run to seven games and make it seven without a win for Halifax.

