Tomas Esteves could start for Reading
Reading could hand a debut to new signing Tomas Esteves against Wycombe.
Esteves arrived from Porto on loan last week and was on the bench during the Royals’ draw at Middlesbrough.
Lucas Joao returned from a dislocated shoulder at the weekend and his fitness will be monitored.
Felipe Araruna, Andy Yiadom and John Swift are likely to remain sidelined through injury for the Chairboys clash.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could have Ryan Tafazolli and Uche Ikpeazu available for the short trip.
The duo have missed the last two matches with minor injuries but, if fit, would provide a huge boost to Ainsworth.
Dominic Gape has also been absent for the last two matches and has a chance of being included in Tuesday’s matchday squad.
Wycombe are still searching for their first point of the Sky Bet Championship season.