Tom Whelan’s late penalty gets Weymouth off the mark

Tom Whelan converted a late penalty as Weymouth secured their first win and goals in the National League this season by beating 10-man King’s Lynn 2-1.

Weymouth went ahead seven minutes before half-time when Cody Cooke netted from a tight angle for the club’s first goal since securing promotion.

King’s Lynn, last season’s National League North champions, levelled in the 52nd minute, Michael Clunan squaring the ball to Adam Marriott who made no mistake.

Marriott then squandered a glorious opportunity to put the Linnets ahead 15 minutes from time as his penalty was saved by Jack Bycroft.

Moments later Sean Shields hit the post for Weymouth before the visitors had Rory McAuley sent off in the 81st minute for an off-the-ball incident.

Weymouth secured the win with four minutes left with Whelan netting from the spot after a handball.

