Tom Sang and Finn Azaz could return for Cheltenham against Scunthorpe

Cheltenham's Finn Azaz (left)
Cheltenham's Finn Azaz (left) - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:13pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Michael Duff’s Cheltenham could be boosted by the return of Tom Sang and Finn Azaz for their midweek clash with Scunthorpe.

Defender Sang missed the Robins’ 2-0 victory over Southend on Saturday with an ankle injury but is expected to return imminently.

Azaz, who is on loan from West Brom, was also deemed unfit to start after a late decision but could return to action on Tuesday evening.

Duff may debut new signing Ellis Chapman, who joined from Lincoln last week, whilst Sean Long remains troubled by a hip injury.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox still has a number of absences after a 5-0 routing at the hands of Cambridge on Saturday.

Midfielder Myles Hippolyte was dismissed after being shown two yellow cards in eight minutes and serves a one-match ban.

George Hornshaw is still suffering with a hamstring issue, as are Harrison McGahey and Jordan Hallam, with Kevin Van Veen a long-term absentee following a knee operation.

However, Emmanuel Onariase (hernia), Jai Rowe (knee) and Olufela Olomola (hamstring) have all returned at Under-23 level after their respective injuries and could be close to full fitness.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Cheltenham

Preview

PA