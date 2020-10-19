Tom Sang and Finn Azaz could return for Cheltenham against Scunthorpe
Michael Duff’s Cheltenham could be boosted by the return of Tom Sang and Finn Azaz for their midweek clash with Scunthorpe.
Defender Sang missed the Robins’ 2-0 victory over Southend on Saturday with an ankle injury but is expected to return imminently.
Azaz, who is on loan from West Brom, was also deemed unfit to start after a late decision but could return to action on Tuesday evening.
Duff may debut new signing Ellis Chapman, who joined from Lincoln last week, whilst Sean Long remains troubled by a hip injury.
Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox still has a number of absences after a 5-0 routing at the hands of Cambridge on Saturday.
Midfielder Myles Hippolyte was dismissed after being shown two yellow cards in eight minutes and serves a one-match ban.
George Hornshaw is still suffering with a hamstring issue, as are Harrison McGahey and Jordan Hallam, with Kevin Van Veen a long-term absentee following a knee operation.
However, Emmanuel Onariase (hernia), Jai Rowe (knee) and Olufela Olomola (hamstring) have all returned at Under-23 level after their respective injuries and could be close to full fitness.