Tom Pett: I’m returning to Stevenage ‘a better player and a better person’

By NewsChain Sport
17:03pm, Tue 03 Nov 2020
Tom Pett believes he is returning to Stevenage “a better player and a better person”.

The 28-year-old midfielder left Boro for Lincoln in 2018 and helped the Imps to the Sky Bet League Two title in 2018-19.

Pett left Lincoln this summer and has now returned to Stevenage on a deal until the end of the season.

He believes his spell at Sincil Bank has changed him, and said: “The experience of winning a title is not something that happens every day in a player’s career. Hopefully I can bring that experience to the lads.”

Boss Alex Revell added: “Tom is a player that everybody at the football club knows about. He has a great footballing brain and he’ll add a huge amount to us in our attacking play.”

