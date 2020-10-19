Tom Flanagan back from suspension for Sunderland against Crewe
Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan is available after suspension for Tuesday night’s League One fixture against Crewe.
The Northern Ireland international sat out Saturday’s 2-0 win at Swindon after being sent off during the 0-0 draw at Charlton on October 3, but has now completed his ban.
His return is timely with Jordan Willis having picked up a foot problem at the weekend, Arbenit Xhemajli ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury and Morgan Feeney facing three months of the sidelines with hamstring damage.
Wing-back Denver Hume was also missing at the Energy Check Country Ground with a knee problem.
Crewe boss David Artell will assess the players at his disposal in the wake of a Covid-19 outbreak which forced the postponement of last Tuesday’s clash with Oxford for the second time.
Artell’s squad emerged from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool with bumps and bruises, but he is hopeful that there are no lingering problems.
Defender Donervon Daniels missed the game with a muscle injury and was replaced by Omar Beckles, while keeper Will Jaaskelainen took over from deputy Dave Richards following his return from international duty.
Defender Olly Lancashire was not involved in the match day squad at the weekend, but is closing in on his return from a thigh problem.