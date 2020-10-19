Todd Cantwell set for Norwich return
Todd Cantwell could return for Norwich when they host Birmingham.
The midfielder has missed the last three games after boss Daniel Farke left him out citing his focus while Leeds were in talks with the Canaries over a deal which never materialised. He sat out Saturday’s win at Rotherham with bruising.
Christoph Zimmerman is battling a calf problem and could miss out despite stepping up his recovery.
Oliver Skipp is fit after being on the receiving end of a bad tackle on Saturday which saw Rotherham’s Angus MacDonald sent off.
Boss Aitor Karanka could hand Jake Clarke-Salter a return to Birmingham’s line up.
The defender joined late on transfer deadline day to return to St Andrew’s after a similar loan from Chelsea last season.
Jonathan Leko is closing in on a return having been out since January after injuring his knee while on loan at Charlton.
Midfielder Josh McEachran (knee) remains a long-term absentee.