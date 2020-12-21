Toby Sibbick back at Barnsley after unhappy loan spell in Belgium
18:43pm, Mon 21 Dec 2020
Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick has returned to Oakwell following an unhappy loan spell at Belgian club KV Oostende.
The 21-year-old defender joined Oostende in August with Barnsley confirming that it was a season-long move.
But Sibbick has not made one appearance for the Belgian First Division A side and has now returned to the Sky Bet Championship club.
With the January window officially opening on January 2, Sibbick will not be eligible to play until Barnsley’s FA Cup third-round tie against Tranmere the following weekend.
Sibbick made 18 appearances for Barnsley before a short loan spell at Hearts was cut short when the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership season was curtailed due to coronavirus.