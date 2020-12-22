Title hopefuls Montrose frustrated by Peterhead

Peterhead and Montrose shared the points (PA Wire)
Montrose missed the chance to move within a point of Scottish League One leaders Falkirk after being held 1-1 at  Peterhead

Peterhead took the lead in the 21st minute when Isaac Layne, having been brought down in the box by Kerr Waddell, fired home from the penalty spot.

Montrose, chasing a fourth successive league win, drew level midway through the second half when they were awarded a spot-kick of their own.

Russell McLean was fouled by Jason Brown and Graham Webster made no mistake from 12 yards to notch his sixth goal of the season.

Neither side could find a winner in the closing stages as the spoils were shared from an evenly contested clash at Balmoor.

