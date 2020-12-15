Tim Sherwood says Harry Kane and Son Heung-min key to Tottenham title hopes

Tim Sherwood believes Tottenham could win the Premier League this year if “world class” duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min can stay fit.

Spurs travel to Anfield at the summit of the Premier League, level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s men after going 11 games unbeaten since the opening day of the season.

During Tottenham’s impressive run of form, Kane and Son have combined for 13 league goals, with the South Korea international assisting the England captain for the fourth time this campaign at the weekend.

Sherwood ranks their partnership as one of the best in the Premier League.

“(It’s) right up there. I mean what they’re doing at the moment,” the former Spurs boss told the PA news agency.

“They’ve scored 23 goals have Tottenham, and they’ve scored 19 between them, it’s incredible what they’re doing, they could play for any team in the world. Any team. They are that good, world-class, especially Harry Kane.

“The way he’s drifted into deep areas and making the team tick, they’re allowed to be very solid in behind him and he just makes good.

“If he can’t make good with the ball and set Son on his way then he just plays free-kicks and kills the game. He just takes the team upfield. I can’t speak highly enough of them two.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (PA Wire)

“Jose (Mourinho) has recognised that they are special. And he’s also recognised that everyone behind them has to be very pragmatic and nice and solid and that’s exactly what they’re doing at the moment.”

With many Premier League clubs already contending with injury problems and a congested fixture list over the festive period, Sherwood believes the fitness of the pair could hold the key to Spurs’ success in the league this season.

“I think when you’re looking at where they are at the moment, if they can keep Harry Kane and Son fit – especially Harry Kane – then yes, I think they have the opportunity to (win the league).

“They’ve been lucky at the moment with injuries, we’ve seen every other top team there picking up a lot of injuries and Tottenham have been fortunate.

“But sometimes it’s not fortune, it’s down to how they’re being prepared and how they’re being looked after so whatever they’re doing at Tottenham at the moment, they’ve got to continue to do that.”

