Thursday, December 3: Football rumours from the media

The manager’s job at Real Madrid is in the spotlight, with Zinedine Zidane coming under increasing pressure to keep the job and Mauricio Pochettino mentioned as a potential replacement. Marca says the former Spurs and Southampton boss is ahead of Real’s reserve team coach and former playing star Raul as the leading candidate to replace Zidane if he is sacked. Poccettino, however, is said to be keen on possibly replacing Thomas Tuchel at Paris St-Germain, Talksport reports. ESPN says Zidane has the backing of the Real board and players at present, but that could change in the club’s next three matches.

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar could be sold to Tottenham next month, The Sun reports. Spurs were linked with a move for the 25-year-old in the summer but Jose Mourinho opted for Swansea’s Joe Rodon instead. But with Inter reportedly prepared to sell Skriniar for a relatively low £45million, the north London club are said to be back in the reckoning to sign him in January.

Liverpool target Perr Schuurs says he is not yet ready to leave Ajax, according to the Daily Mirror. The 21-year-old defender has been linked with a move to Anfield amid the club’s current injury crisis, and would cost the Reds around £27million. However, Schuurs has played down talk of a potential move, saying he is not ready to leave Ajax yet.

Leicester could be in the market to buy Portugal midfielder William Carvalho in January, according to Portuguese outlet La Razon. While the Foxes have been linked to the 28-year-old before, his club Real Betis are planning to cash in on him to strengthen other areas of their squad. Leicester are keen to bolster their ranks as their Europa League campaign continues.

Dele Alli‘s future at Tottenham is still up in the air following the latest comments on the situation from manager Mourinho. Alli has struggled for Premier League playing time of late, but has been used in Spurs’ Europa League campaign. Asked about the situation this week, Mourinho only said it was not up to him which players were sold or loaned out. With a two-month gap between the Europa League’s group and knock-out stages looming, the midfielder may be keen for a move in January in order to play more football.

Milot Rashica: Aston Villa are keen on the Werder Bremen midfielder in January but his current club has ruled out selling him, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Brandon Williams: The 20-year-old Manchester United left-back is being monitored by Newcastle with a view to a possible loan deal in January, the Newcastle Chronicle reports.

Houssem Aoaur: Arsenal may still have designs on the 22-year-old midfielder but he says he is happy he stayed at Lyon despite attention from the Gunners last summer, RMC Sport reports.