Three in a row for Cheltenham after straightforward win over Crawley
Cheltenham eased to their third successive Sky Bet League Two victory by seeing off Crawley 2-0 at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.
The opening goal arrived in the 33rd minute when Ben Tozer’s long throw from the right was deflected into his own net by defender Tony Craig under pressure from Will Boyle.
Cheltenham dominated possession and George Lloyd forced Glenn Morris into a low save.
Lloyd then headed a cross from Andy Williams over the bar from a good position as they looked for a second.
Tozer forced Morris into another smart stop in first-half stoppage time followed by an effort from Tyler Frost at the other which was saved by Josh Griffiths.
Cheltenham doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half when the excellent Matty Blair set up Williams and he finished expertly for his second goal of the season.
Josh Doherty thumped an effort wide from long range, but Crawley offered very little threat as the hosts saw out the game comfortably for a third clean sheet in a row.
Last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Cheltenham will go top of the table if they defeat Grimsby at home on Tuesday.