Three points were all I cared about, says birthday boy Michael Flynn

Newport manager Michael Flynn said all he cared about on his 40th birthday was three points after his team marked the occasion with a deserved 1-0 win over 10-man Tranmere Rovers.

Saikou Janneh’s strike in the 25th minute – his first league goal – was enough to give County a win which sent them back into second in League Two.

Tranmere were dire and failed to have a shot on target. Their day went from bad to worse in the second half when Paul Lewis received a straight red card for a tackle on Joss Labadie.

“I’ve had a great day, had some lovely presents from the chairman and been spoiled by my wife, but all I cared about was the win and the three points,” said Flynn.

“It was a physical battle, but we still tried to play football. We were the better team when they had 11 men and it was the same when they went down to 10.

“We should have put the game to bed and been out of sight.”

Flynn continued: “Tranmere are a strong team with a strong manager who I played with in my career. It was a very good three points and I’m delighted with the performance.

“The sprinklers were broken on the pitch which made it difficult, but I’m glad I don’t need to use that as an excuse.

“Saikou’s work-rate was excellent, but it was a solid game from everyone. We had a lot of seven out of 10 performances and that’s really pleasing. We have to keep doing that.”

Janneh scored the game’s only goal when Tranmere defender Manny Monthe sliced his attempted clearance of Matty Dolan’s corner.

County dominated the game with Scott Twine producing another impressive display in midfield.

Flynn’s men never really looked like losing and the game was put to bed as a contest when Lewis was sent off.

County should have made it 2-0 but former Liverpool man Jay Spearing somehow cleared Mickey Demetriou’s powerful volley off the line.

Janneh and his strike partner Tristan Abrahams also went close.

Tranmere manager Mike Jackson said: “I don’t think it was a red card. Their player was rolling around all game. We have to be better at the dark arts.”

He added: “I don’t think we played particularly well. The events of the last few weeks caught up with us and we weren’t quite up to speed, but that’s no excuse.

“We were off the pace in the game and when you don’t win your first and second balls, it makes it difficult and the sending off doesn’t help.

“It was disappointing because we have been playing with good tempo. Newport are a good side and fair play to them. I thought they defended very well.”