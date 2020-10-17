Ten-man Yeovil earn point at Dagenham

Dagenham hosted Yeovil
By NewsChain Sport
16:58pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Dagenham were held to a goalless draw at home to Yeovil despite the visitors playing the final half an hour with 10 men.

Charlie Lee had an early effort well saved as Yeovil began the match on the front foot.

The visitors continued to threaten and came within inches of the lead as Rhys Murphy struck a post after 32 minutes.

And the Glovers hit the woodwork again eight minutes later as Luke Wilkinson’s free-kick cannoned back off the bar.

The game’s biggest talking point came on the hour mark as Wilkinson was sent off for pulling back Darren McQueen when through on goal.

Gabriel Rogers forced Dagenham keeper Elliot Justham into a smart save but the game finished goalless.

