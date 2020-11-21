Ten-man Accrington hold out for a point against Lincoln

Accrington's Sean McConville was sent off against Lincoln
By NewsChain Sport
17:38pm, Sat 21 Nov 2020
Accrington chalked up their first draw of the season with a goalless encounter against Lincoln as the Reds held on with 10 men.

Sean McConville had only come on the pitch with 66 minutes gone but he was shown a red card five minutes later for a high tackle on Lewis Montsma.

Lincoln pressed and hit the woodwork twice in the latter stages but they could not capitalise on the man advantage.

It was a lively opening as, within two minutes, Lincoln keeper Alex Palmer produced a superb double save, keeping out Matt Butcher’s fierce strike and Joe Pritchard’s follow-up.

The Imps went straight down the other end and Mark Hughes cleared a Conor McGrandles shot off the line.

Pritchard fired a free-kick narrowly wide for Stanley and Palmer kept out a Dion Charles effort after the break.

McConville saw red and Lincoln tried to take advantage of their extra man.

Substitute Anthony Scully hit the post with a fierce strike while Jorge Grant’s ball in was flicked onto the woodwork in the dying minutes.

