Swindon striker Tyler Smith could start against AFC Wimbledon
Striker Tyler Smith could win a recall to the Swindon starting line-up for the Sky Bet League One clash with AFC Wimbledon at the County Ground.
Smith has been on the bench for the last two league games but scored twice in the 4-3 midweek EFL Trophy defeat to Exeter.
The Robins leaky defence remains a concern for boss Richie Wellens having conceded 18 goals already this season and captain Dion Conroy is still a week away from a return. Fellow centre-back Zeki Fryers, who came off early against Peterborough with a groin injury, is also unavailable.
Jonathan Grounds will likely make his first league start for the club at the heart of the defence alongside Mathieu Baudry.
AFC Wimbledon will have midfielder Jaakko Oksanen available for the trip west.
Oksanen has elected to miss Finland Under-21s’ clash with Northern Ireland in order to face Town and will join up with his international team-mates next week ahead of the clash with Denmark.
Striker Ollie Palmer is getting closer to a return from a groin problem and trained with the Dons this week.
Defender Paul Osew is out with a hip problem.