Swindon manager Richie Wellens gets one-game ban over Peterborough outburst
Swindon manager Richie Wellens has been handed a one-game touchline ban and fined £1,000 following an incident at the end of his side’s clash with Peterborough last weekend.
The Robins slipped to a 3-1 defeat at London Road, with Wellens unhappy with the decision of referee Leigh Doughty not to award his side a penalty when Swindon were leading 1-0.
The 40-year-old was shown a red card for venting his frustration after the full-time whistle and has now received further punishment.
An FA statement read: “Richie Wellens has been banned from the touchline for one game and fined £1,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty.
“His language and behaviour at the end of the EFL League One game against Peterborough United FC on Saturday (03/10/20) was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”
After the game, Wellens had said: “There’s just no point speaking to him (the referee). In the second half, they’ve got experienced players and they’re falling over at will.
“It’s up to the referee to control it, but then he made a vital mistake at 1-0 up where Paul Caddis has been chopped down from behind and it’s a blatant penalty.
“It’s probably a similar penalty to what they get, but that would have put us 2-0 up, so that’s a game-changing moment.”