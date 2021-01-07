Swindon land Kieron Freeman on short-term deal
17:22pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
Swindon have signed defender Kieron Freeman on a deal until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old left Premier League side Sheffield United when his contract expired at the end of last term.
The Wales international told the Robins’ website: “I feel that this is a great opportunity for me, I’ve played here a few times and enjoyed playing here.
“They (management team) have been brilliant and really welcoming. They’ve told me what they want and what they want to do and I’m really excited.”