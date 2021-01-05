Swansea recall defender Brandon Cooper from Newport loan

Swansea defender Brandon Cooper
Swansea defender Brandon Cooper (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:20pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
Swansea have recalled central defender Brandon Cooper from his successful loan spell with Newport.

Cooper made 25 appearances for the Exiles, with Michael Flynn’s side challenging near the top of Sky Bet League Two.

The 20-year-old was named the English Football League’s Young Player of the Month for October.

Cooper has been recalled by Swansea following injuries to defensive trio Ryan Bennett, Kyle Naughton and Joel Latibeaudiere.

The Wales Under-21 international recently signed a Swansea contract extension through to the summer of 2023, with the option of an additional year.

