Swansea boss Steve Cooper fined for Andy Woolmer comments
Swansea boss Steve Cooper has been fined £3,500 by the Football Association for his post-match comments following his side’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday last month.
Cooper had complained about the appointment of referee Andy Woolmer before the game, during which the Swans had a last-minute effort disallowed.
In his post-match press conference Cooper had said: “It was a performance I predicted from the official and one that I spoke to the governing body about a few days ago.
“My prediction was right. One thing was for sure, that, whatever the decision was, it was not going to us. It’s personal unfortunately.
“There were a few warning signs with the appointment, and maybe my gripe isn’t just with the performance on the pitch. Maybe it’s with how he came to be here.
“I don’t want to say too much, because we know who loses in these situations, and it’s me and the club with a fine.”
Cooper has been fined for breaching FA rule E3 after admitting to improper conduct.
A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: “Swansea City FC’s Steve Cooper has been fined £3,500 for a breach of FA Rule E3 that followed an EFL Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday FC on Wednesday 25 November 2020.
“The head coach admitted that comments he made during a post-match interview constitute improper conduct, as they questioned the integrity of the match officials and bring the game into disrepute, and a Regulatory Commission imposed the sanction during a subsequent hearing.”