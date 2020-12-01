Sutton keep pace with leaders after victory at Woking

By NewsChain Sport
21:50pm, Tue 01 Dec 2020
Sutton won 1-0 at fellow high-flyers Woking to keep in touch with National League leaders Torquay.

Harry Beautyman’s penalty in first-half added time enabled the south London team to sink the Cards and stay two points behind Torquay, who won at Wealdstone.

However, Sutton had to play the last 20 minutes with 10 men after Omar Bugiel was dismissed.

Woking started brightly and came close in the 11th minute when Louis John cleared a looping Max Kretzschmar header off the line.

Sutton had the better of the first half chances and after John had headed a corner over, they made the decisive breakthrough.

A penalty was awarded after Isaac Olaofe had been fouled and Beautyman calmly converted from the spot.

The visitors’ task became trickier when Bugiel was dismissed for a dangerous challenge – but they came closest to scoring in the closing stages when goalkeeper Craig Ross saved John’s 75th minute header from a Beautyman corner.

